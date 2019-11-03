Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:EXC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,387. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

