ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) COO Sells $708,907.92 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $708,907.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $70.51.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in ExlService by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 447,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ExlService by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

