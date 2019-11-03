Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. 13,849,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,299,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 29,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 94,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 165,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 151,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 45,838 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.