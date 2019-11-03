Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives Neutral Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.96.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $69.60. 13,849,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,299,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company has a market cap of $285.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after buying an additional 2,953,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after buying an additional 1,748,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

