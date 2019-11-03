Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.62. 21,694,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,986,253. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.78. The company has a market capitalization of $546.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $23,941,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,658,337 shares of company stock valued at $859,687,030 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.54.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

