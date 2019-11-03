Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.06 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Federal Signal updated its FY19 guidance to $1.70-1.76 EPS.

Shares of FSS stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.71. 577,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,812. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 45,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,444,587.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,126.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Svetlana Vinokur sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $349,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,905 shares of company stock worth $2,089,009. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

