Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0420 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, KuCoin, IDEX and BiKi. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $25.47 million and $7.89 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.83 or 0.05721118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014564 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00046285 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,978,631 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, BitAsset, Binance, Hotbit, BiKi, Coinsuper, WazirX, Bitbns, IDEX, Dcoin, Coinall, Bitrabbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, KuCoin, MXC and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.