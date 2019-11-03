Financial Comparison: WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) versus SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) and SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SPECTRIS PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SPECTRIS PLC/ADR pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPECTRIS PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and SPECTRIS PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SPECTRIS PLC/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and SPECTRIS PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR $44.50 billion 0.39 $1.13 billion N/A N/A SPECTRIS PLC/ADR $2.14 billion 1.82 $247.21 million $1.10 14.85

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SPECTRIS PLC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and SPECTRIS PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR 2.37% 7.10% 2.59% SPECTRIS PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR beats SPECTRIS PLC/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Europe, Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, India, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned an oil palm plantation covering an area of 230,409 hectares in Indonesia, East Malaysia, and Africa. It is also involved in processing, merchandising, branding, and distributing palm oil and laurics related products, including oleochemicals and biodiesel; and oilseed products, such as soybean, rapeseed, groundnut, sunflower seed, sesame seed, cottonseed, corn, and rice bran oil products, as well as rice, flour, wheat bran meal, corn gluten meal and starch, corn germ meal, wheat starch, and bran and pollard. In addition, the company produces and markets edible oil, rice, flour, grains, and noodles to traditional retail outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarts under its own brands. Further, it engages in milling, refining, merchandising, branding, and distributing white sugar, brown sugar, caster sugar, and syrups, as well as molasses; the generation and sale of electricity; the manufacture and sale of bioethanol, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium compound fertilizers; and the distribution of chemicals, as well as in ship-owning, chartering, brokering, and management activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process. It serves metal, minerals and mining, pharmaceutical, fine chemical, and semiconductor industries; and academic research institutes. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement, and analysis equipment, as well as software and services for product design optimization, manufacturing control, microseismic monitoring, and environmental noise monitoring. It serves automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy industries, as well as academic research institutes. The In-line Instrumentation segment offers process analytical measurement, asset monitoring, and online controls, as well as associated consumables and services for primary processing and converting industries. It serves process, pulp, paper, tissue, energy, utilities, and Web and converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions that measure, monitor, control, inform, and connect during the production process. It serves manufacturing, process, energy, electronics, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Fairey Aviation Company Ltd. and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom.

