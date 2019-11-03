Financial Insights Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 895.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.29. 100,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.