Financial Insights Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 4.5% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 461,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 27,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 646,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,131,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 699,822 shares during the period.

VMBS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.19. 820,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,609. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

