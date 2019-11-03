FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for President Energy (LON:PPC)

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) price target on shares of President Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Friday.

Get President Energy alerts:

President Energy stock traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4.23 ($0.06). 763,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 million and a P/E ratio of 14.08. President Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.35 ($0.14).

About President Energy

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.