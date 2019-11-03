Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $0.51. Firestone Diamonds shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 4,180,461 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.27.

About Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI)

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

