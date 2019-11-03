First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $47,870.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,650.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $121,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brightworth bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIBK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. 184,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,637. First Interstate Bancsystem has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

