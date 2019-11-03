First Interstate Bank Lowers Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17,011.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,266,000 after buying an additional 10,433,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 331.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,337,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,082,000 after buying an additional 5,636,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,735,204,000 after buying an additional 1,510,879 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $206,592,000 after buying an additional 1,110,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 44.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,168,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $110,597,000 after buying an additional 968,905 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.61.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $725,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,480 shares of company stock worth $3,596,199 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

