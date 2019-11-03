First Interstate Bank Makes New $60,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,477,370,000 after acquiring an additional 94,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,944,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,602,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 294.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,728,000 after buying an additional 412,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $538.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $521.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.21. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.46 and a 52 week high of $555.27. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total value of $9,355,504.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,166 shares of company stock valued at $167,423,687. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $582.66 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.82.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

