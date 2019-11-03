First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

