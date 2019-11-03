Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FISV. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.28.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $106.85. 2,006,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,416. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 20,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

