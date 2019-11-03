Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.28.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.85. 2,006,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,416. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at $40,112,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Fiserv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Fiserv by 12.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 20,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

