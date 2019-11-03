Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,683 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

