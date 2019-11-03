Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 90,244 Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Alteryx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,342,000 after buying an additional 1,326,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,414,000 after acquiring an additional 935,331 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,152,000 after acquiring an additional 498,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 361,959 shares during the period. Finally, Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,791,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AYX opened at $99.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $665,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total value of $200,133.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,839,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

