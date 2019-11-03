Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.87.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

