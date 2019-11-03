Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 109,719 Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Catalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Catalent by 4.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $4,739,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.64 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

