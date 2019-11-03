Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 18,925 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,925 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Cactus worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cactus by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cactus by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cactus by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

NYSE WHD opened at $30.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. Cactus Inc has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $160.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

