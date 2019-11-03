Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.28.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at $14,916,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $2,591,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,118,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

