Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 10,844 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

Shares of CMI opened at $176.57 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $180.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.61%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

