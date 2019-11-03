Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,510,000 after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.88. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.82.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

