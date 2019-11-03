Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 900 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Allergan were worth $15,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Allergan by 10.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,986,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,761,000 after buying an additional 676,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 1,665.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after buying an additional 2,928,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allergan by 19.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,798,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,570,000 after buying an additional 463,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 21.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,743,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,422,000 after buying an additional 485,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Allergan by 45.2% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,249,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,634,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGN opened at $178.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.42. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $179.52.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

AGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.16.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

