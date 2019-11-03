Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 27.5% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 58.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $179,464.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,540.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $174,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $85.81 and a one year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

