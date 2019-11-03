Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of SCHW opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

