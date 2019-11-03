FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE)’s share price rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $66.84, approximately 299 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GQRE. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,400,000 after acquiring an additional 150,570 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

