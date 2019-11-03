FlexShopper (FPAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. FlexShopper has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter.

FlexShopper stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FPAY. Maxim Group began coverage on FlexShopper in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 132,045 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $202,028.85. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

