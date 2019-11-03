FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FLIR Systems updated its FY19 guidance to ~$2.30 EPS.

FLIR stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. 1,051,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.14. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLIR shares. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,710 shares of company stock worth $353,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.