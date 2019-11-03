Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Receives $24.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 2,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $46,034 in the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $609.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

