Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of FSUMF stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

