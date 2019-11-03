Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $16.32. 404,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $17.87.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $511,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,295. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $908,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

