Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) is Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the period. Franco Nevada comprises 1.2% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Franco Nevada worth $89,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 13.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 24.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 17.6% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Franco Nevada by 8.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.45. 374,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,614. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Franco Nevada from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Franco Nevada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

