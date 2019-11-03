Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €51.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.80 ($86.98) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.88 ($67.30).

Shares of FRE opened at €47.78 ($55.55) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.04.

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

