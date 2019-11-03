Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTDR. Buckingham Research lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Frontdoor from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 67.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter worth $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter worth $78,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTDR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 411,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,894. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.