Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €34.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.22 ($40.95).

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €36.75 ($42.73). 70,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.70.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

