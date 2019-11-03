Fulcrum Capital LLC Trims Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.59.

NYSE LIN opened at $198.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.57. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $206.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

