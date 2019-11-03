FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Emcor Group Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EME)

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Emcor Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $5.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Emcor Group’s FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $90.55 on Friday. Emcor Group has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

