FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Dorman Products Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.33. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

