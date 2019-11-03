FY2019 Earnings Forecast for GALAPAGOS NV/S Issued By Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:GLPG)

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Sarraf now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.50. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. The company had revenue of $715.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 32.09% and a return on equity of 25.34%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GLPG. ValuEngine cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.22.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $187.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -284.65 and a beta of 1.55. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $191.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

