FY2019 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Reduced by Cormark (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.64. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. AltaCorp Capital lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.67.

AC opened at C$46.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$23.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total value of C$541,683.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$209,458.32. Also, Senior Officer John Alec Macleod sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.79, for a total transaction of C$104,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,933.83. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,476 shares of company stock worth $14,830,849.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

