FY2019 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Lifted by Analyst

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.01.

NYSE AWI opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,472,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after acquiring an additional 216,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 678,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 64,812 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

