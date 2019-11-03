FY2019 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concho Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.96.

CXO stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $145.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brenda R. Schroer purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.67 per share, with a total value of $104,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,994.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark B. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.48 per share, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,435.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

