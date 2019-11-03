FY2019 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Peabody Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Peabody Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 9,801 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,319.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 709,698 shares of company stock valued at $12,952,796. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 779.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 152.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.