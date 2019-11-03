FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ryder System, Inc. Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.60. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

R has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

R stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,337,000 after buying an additional 440,942 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 22.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,269,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after buying an additional 418,038 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at about $7,124,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 26.9% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,081,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,030,000 after buying an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $107,014.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

