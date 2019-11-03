FY2019 EPS Estimates for SPX Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) – Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for SPX in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on SPX from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SPX has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

