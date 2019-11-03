FY2019 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile Us Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – William Blair lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.42. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,428,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,731,000 after buying an additional 1,300,620 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,793,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,127,000 after purchasing an additional 819,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,533,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,837,000 after purchasing an additional 808,826 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

